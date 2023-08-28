Power restored after brief outage in Kennewick Erin Wencl Erin Wencl Author email Aug 28, 2023 Aug 28, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KENNEWICK, Wash. - Power has been restored to all customers as of 4:55 p.m.Previous Story:According to Benton PUD, thousands of customers have lost power to their homes and businesses in Kennewick.The outage map shows more than 10,000 customers mostly being affected on the east and west side of Kennewick.The power outage happened just after 4 p.m.At this time, there is no known cause for the outage. We are working on that information at this time.Benton PUD is sending work crews out. People are reporting traffic lights are also out near downtown Kennewick and the surrounding area.We will continue to keep you updated.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. News Record Breaking Temps Today...Big Cool Down and Rain on the Way Stacy Lee, Weather Anchor News Bridging the digital divide and empowering the Yakima Valley community through digital literacy By Rylee Fitzgerald Crime How a new WA law is affecting Tri-Cities drug arrests Anna Trejo News DNA test shows remains of WWII soldier from Yakima were misidentified for 70+ years By Emily Goodell News Walla Walla starting 'Berm Reduction' program to help those with disabilities Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erin Wencl Author email Follow Erin Wencl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Pope says 'backward' US Catholic conservatives have replaced faith with ideology Local sheriff's deputies help US Marshals arrest 26 offenders in Eastern Washington Solidarity in Pasco: Unions gather to support Councilman Brown after act of racism Power restored after brief outage in Kennewick Prenatal Lifestyle Interventions Improve Child Neurodevelopmental Outcomes Latest News Local sheriff's deputies help US Marshals arrest 26 offenders in Eastern Washington Solidarity in Pasco: Unions gather to support Councilman Brown after act of racism Comprehensive Healthcare offers same-day mental health assessments with no appointment Power restored after brief outage in Kennewick Record Breaking Temps Today...Big Cool Down and Rain on the Way More News