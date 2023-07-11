Youngkin launches efforts to get Republicans to vote early or by mail

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin attends the grand opening ceremony for Amazon HQ2 on June 15 in Arlington, Virginia.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(CNN) — Virginia’s Gov. Glenn Youngkin is encouraging Republicans to vote absentee by mail or early in-person ahead of his state’s pivotal legislative elections this year.

Youngkin on Tuesday launched a new program, “Secure Your Vote Virginia,” aimed at cutting into Democrats’ mail-in voting advantage as Republican voters’ confidence in the voting method are low in part from former President Donald Trump’s claims that it’s rife with fraud.