Willis tells federal court that Meadows should face ‘hardship’ of being booked like any other defendant

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House on October 26, 2020.

 Patrick Semansky/AP

(CNN) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told a federal court that it should not interfere in any efforts to arrest Mark Meadows if the former White House chief of staff fails to surrender by Friday’s deadline to turn himself in.

In a court filing Wednesday, Willis called Meadows’ request for the court’s intervention “improper” and “baseless.”