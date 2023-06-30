(CNN) — Justice Amy Coney Barrett, in a concurrence to Friday’s ruling striking down President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan, defended the Supreme Court conservative majority’s use of a controversial legal theory and – deploying analogies concerning babysitters and grocery store owners – laid out how she believed the doctrine should be used in the future.

The so-called major questions doctrine says that executive branch agencies only have authority to take aggressive unilateral action of significant political or economic importance if Congress explicitly gives it such power.