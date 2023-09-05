Washington (CNN) — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Speaker Kevin McCarthy aren’t typically aligned on many issues. But they were kindred spirits in a recent phone call on one key priority: boosting pay for wildland firefighters.

“Of course he gets it. One hundred percent,” Sinema, an independent from Arizona, said in a phone interview with CNN about McCarthy, a Republican from California. “We talked specifically about this issue and how it’s just as important in his state as it is in mine.”