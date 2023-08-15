Washington (CNN) — The newly leveled case against former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants accusing them of engaging in a conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia has been assigned to a judge who is a lifelong Georgian.

Scott McAfee became a Fulton County Superior Court judge in February after a career in which he has worked as a prosecutor and state inspector general, where he was “responsible for investigating allegations of fraud, waste, and abuse in the Executive Branch of state government.”