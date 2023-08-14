Washington (CNN) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has not shied away from prosecuting high-profile cases, has reemerged in the spotlight amid news that her office is expected to seek to charge more than a dozen individuals regarding efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

The potential indictments are a culmination of an investigation that has lasted more than two years and could result in conspiracy and racketeering charges, which Willis has a history of successfully bringing against defendants.

CNN’s Jason Morris, Sara Murray and Amy Simonson contributed to this report.