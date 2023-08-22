White House tells GOP congressman certain Jan. 6 committee transcripts are still being redacted for security purposes

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) speaks during a joint committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 7 in Washington, DC.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(CNN) — The White House told Rep. Barry Loudermilk it is still reviewing the transcripts of four individuals who testified to the House select committee that investigated January 6, 2021, for security purposes, according to a letter obtained exclusively by CNN.

Loudermilk, a Georgia Republican who is overseeing the GOP-led investigation into the panel, has raised concerns about not having all of its work product.