(CNN) — Eight new-technology companies – including Adobe, IBM, Nvidia, Palantir and Salesforce – are making voluntary commitments on artificial intelligence, a senior Biden administration official told CNN, as the White House looks to safeguard development of the emerging technology while working toward more comprehensive regulation.

The agreements, which will be discussed at a White House meeting with chief of staff Jeff Zients, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and industry leaders on Tuesday, build on voluntary commitments announced earlier this summer by seven leading AI companies, including Microsoft and Google, with the goal of driving “safe, secure, and trustworthy development of AI technology,” the White House said.

