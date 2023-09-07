(CNN) — Reporters traveling with President Joe Biden to India for this week’s G20 summit won’t get the opportunity to lob questions to Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the two leaders meet in New Delhi, despite multiple requests from the administration for more press access, the White House said Thursday evening.

“This meeting will be taking place at the prime minister’s residence, so, it is unusual in that respect – this is not your typical bilateral visit to India, with meetings taking place in the prime minister’s office and an entire program,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday. “This is the host of the G20 hosting a significant number of leaders, doing so in his home, and he set out the protocols he set out.”