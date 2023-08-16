(CNN) — The White House ordered federal agencies to shore up their cybersecurity after agencies have lagged in implementing a key executive order President Joe Biden issued in 2021, according to a memo first obtained by CNN.

Multiple federal departments and agencies have, as of the end of June, “failed to fully comply” with critical security practices prescribed by the executive order, “leaving the U.S. Government exposed to malicious cyber intrusions and undermining the example the Government must set for adequate cybersecurity practices,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a memo to Cabinet secretaries this week.