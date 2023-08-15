(CNN) — The White House is making a concerted effort to defend and explain the federal reaction to the Maui wildfires, highlighting what it describes as a “robust whole-of-government response” on the island.

Yet as the death toll in Hawaii continues to rise, President Joe Biden hasn’t commented on the devastating fires since brief remarks in Salt Lake City Thursday, raising eyebrows and prompting conservative criticism as he replied “no comment” to a question on the deaths while departing Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, over the weekend.