(CNN) — Donald Trump’s legal troubles deepened earlier this week when he was informed by special counsel Jack Smith that he’s the target of the criminal investigation into the aftermath of the 2020 election – the clearest sign yet that the former president could soon face more criminal charges.

The letter from Smith, according to media reports, sketched out some potential charges the former president could face – referencing a Reconstruction-era civil rights statute as well as laws that may indicate that Trump could face an obstruction similar to what has been used to convict some Capitol rioters. But without more detail, it’s hard to know exactly what shape the charges will take or what Trump 2020 election-related conduct they are aimed at.

