What to know about Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial

In this May 2023 photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement from his office in Austin.

 Eric Gay/AP

(CNN) — The impeachment trial of Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general who faces accusations of repeatedly abusing his office to help a donor, is set to begin Tuesday in the state Senate.

Paxton, a firebrand conservative Republican who has aligned himself with former President Donald Trump and played a central role in steering the state rightward in recent years, has been suspended from his duties since the GOP-led House impeached him in May.