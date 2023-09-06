Watchdog group sues to block Trump from Colorado ballot, citing 14th Amendment’s disqualification clause

Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on August 24. A Washington-based advocacy group filed a lawsuit on to block former President Donald Trump from the 2024 Republican primary ballot in Colorado.

 Alex Brandon/AP

Washington (CNN) — A Washington-based advocacy group filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to block former President Donald Trump from the 2024 Republican primary ballot in Colorado, citing the 14th Amendment’s ban on insurrectionists holding public office.

In recent weeks, a growing number of liberal and conservative legal scholars have embraced the longshot legal strategy. The lawsuit, from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, is the first high-profile legal case attempting to use the 14th Amendment to derail Trump’s presidential campaign.