Utah man who allegedly threatened Biden and killed by FBI during attempted arrest confronted police with an AR-15 in 2018, report says

Law enforcement close off the scene where FBI special agents shot and killed Craig Robertson, the Utah man who allegedly made threats against President Joe Biden.

 KSTU

(CNN) — Craig Robertson, the Utah man who FBI special agents shot and killed last week while attempting to arrest him for allegedly making threats against President Joe Biden, confronted Provo police in 2018 with an AR-15, according to a report by The Salt Lake Tribune.

The Salt Lake Tribune obtained police records that state on August 20, 2018, two Google Fiber employees knocked on Robertson’s door after they arrived to connect his neighbor’s internet service, and went to his backyard when the knocks went unanswered.