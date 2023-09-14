(CNN) — The Biden administration has notified Congress that it will withhold $85 million in aid to Egypt that had been conditioned on Egypt’s progress on human rights issues and the release of political prisoners, instead diverting that money to Taiwan and Lebanon, a person with direct knowledge told CNN.

The administration said it would redirect $55 million worth of that funding to Taiwan and $30 million to Lebanon, the person said.

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler contributed reporting.