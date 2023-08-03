US weighing proposal to put troops on commercial vessels to prevent Iranian seizures

Screenshot of video captured of M/T Richmond Voyager being approached by an Iranian naval vessel during an attempt to unlawfully seize the commercial tanker in the Gulf of Oman on July 5.

 U.S. Naval Forces Central Command

(CNN) — The US is considering putting troops on commercial vessels in critical Middle East waterways to prevent Iranian seizures, a US official familiar with the plans said Thursday, a decision that could bring US and Iranian forces closer to direct confrontation.

The move would place teams of approximately 20 sailors or Marines on commercial vessels that request extra security as they transit the Strait of Hormuz or the Gulf of Oman, waterways where Iran’s Navy or Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have tried to seize or harass ships.