(CNN) — The US State Department says it is not expecting to reduce passport processing times to pre-pandemic levels until the end of the year, news that is likely to frustrate travelers who have had their summer travel plans disrupted by having to factor in waiting months to get a new passport before going abroad.

“We are working hard to get back to our pre-pandemic processing times by the end of calendar year 2023,” a State Department spokesperson said. “We will update our website with the current processing times as we make progress towards this goal.”