US seizes nearly 1 million barrels of Iranian oil allegedly bound for China

In this satellite photo provided by Planet Labs PBC, vessels identified by the advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran as the Virgo, left, and the Suez Rajan are seen in the South China Sea on Feb. 13.

 Planet Labs PBC/AP/FILE

(CNN) — The US government seized nearly 1 million barrels of Iranian crude oil allegedly bound for China, according to newly unsealed court documents and a statement released by the Department of Justice on Friday.

“This is the first-ever criminal resolution involving a company that violated sanctions by facilitating the illicit sale and transport of Iranian oil,” according to the DOJ.