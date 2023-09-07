(CNN) — The US is repositioning some troops and military equipment within Niger and removing some non-essential personnel from the country six weeks after a military coup toppled the democratically elected government, according to a US military official.

The troops will move from the Air Base 101 near Niamey, the Nigerien capital, to Air Base 201 in Agadez, a facility in central Niger from which the US conducts intelligence and reconnaissance missions, the official said. Those missions have been suspended since the coup occurred, but the US has maintained its military footprint in the central African nation until now.