US intelligence community boosts focus on climate crisis, supply chains, pandemics

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines testifies about worldwide threats during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 10, 2022.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — The US intelligence community is ramping up its focus on the dizzying and complex array of amorphous challenges that respect no global borders: Supply chain disruptions, pandemics, extreme weather events fueled by climate change and narcotics trafficking, among others.

In a national intelligence strategy document released on Thursday, the Biden administration continued to identify strategic competition between the United States and China as its most important challenge. But three years after the United States was gripped by the global coronavirus pandemic, it also emphasized that some of the greatest risks to the nation are second-order consequences of cross-border issues that are not caused by any one nation.