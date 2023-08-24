US has not seen indications a missile downed Prigozhin’s plane, officials say

 Investigative Committee of Russia/Reuters

(CNN) — The US has not seen indications that a missile downed the airplane Russian authorities say was carrying Wagner founder Yevgheny Prigozhin, according to four US officials.

The US intelligence community is still in the early stages of assessing what may have caused the private jet to crash outside Moscow on Wednesday.

CNN’s Kylie Atwood and Pete Muntean contributed reporting.