US expected to announce that it will host Ukrainian F-16 pilot training, officials say

A US Air Force F-16 jet takes off from the military airport of Andravida, southern Greece, on April 19, 2021. The US is expected to announce that it will host training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots, according to two US officials.

 Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — The US is expected to announce that it will host training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots, according to two US officials.

It is unclear exactly when the training program will begin and it is not expected to include a large number of pilots, the officials said. The pilots still need to go through English language training before they can begin learning to operate the fourth-generation American jets. The language classes will also take place in the US.