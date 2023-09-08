(CNN) — The US could begin withdrawing troops from Niger in the coming weeks, according to two US officials, which would mark a significant change to the American military presence in the country following a coup that toppled the democratically elected government in Niamey in late July.

Ultimately, as many as half of the 1,100 troops stationed in Niger could be pulled from the country, two officials said. A final decision to withdraw troops from Niger has not yet been made, the officials said, and the number of troops that could leave has not been determined.