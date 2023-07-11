US climate envoy John Kerry set to travel to Beijing this weekend By Betsy Klein, CNN Jul 11, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — US climate envoy John Kerry is set to travel to Beijing this weekend for climate talks with his Chinese counterparts, a Biden administration official tells CNN.The meeting comes as the US and China are seeking ways to work together with the critical issue of climate change – a topic of concern for both nations.It will mark the third visit by a US Cabinet official to the Chinese capital in a matter of weeks as Washington seeks to steer relations with Beijing back on course after months of inflamed tensions.Kerry confirmed last November at the UN’s COP27 summit in Egypt that the US and China were holding formal climate talks again following a monthslong freeze on negotiations.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: Remains of woman missing since 2019 found outside of Connell Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning 10 miles west of Quincy Yakima Co. prosecutor charged in sexual assault case, put on paid administrative leave WSDOT: New roundabout planned for dangerous intersection on US 97 near Wapato Police: Man arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' Yakima Valley College Latest News UPDATE: Baird Springs Fire up to 2,400 acres. evacuation level 2 stays in place Annual See3Slam basketball tournament fundraiser turns up the heat Police: Man arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' Yakima Valley College Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning 10 miles west of Quincy Yakima Co. prosecutor charged in sexual assault case, put on paid administrative leave More News