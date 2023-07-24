US calls Israeli judicial overhaul vote ‘unfortunate’

Ahead of the vote, President Joe Biden, here on July 2, warned Israel’s government against moving ahead with its controversial judicial overhaul.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

(CNN) — The Israeli parliament’s vote stripping the Supreme Court of certain powers is “unfortunate,” the White House says, calling for “consensus” amid major protests.

“As a lifelong friend of Israel, President Biden has publicly and privately expressed his views that major democratic changes to be enduring must have as broad a consensus as possible,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said following Monday’s vote.