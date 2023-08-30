US approves first-ever military aid to Taiwan through program typically used for sovereign nations

A Taiwanese soldier holds a Taiwan national flag at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, Northern Taiwan, on July 26. The Biden administration has approved the first-ever transfer of US military equipment to Taiwan on August 29.

(CNN) — The Biden administration has approved the first-ever transfer of US military equipment to Taiwan under a program typically saved for sovereign nations, according to a notification sent to Congress on Tuesday.

The package – which is part of the State Department’s foreign military financing (FMF) program – totals $80 million and will be paid for by US taxpayers.

