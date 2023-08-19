US Ambassador Kathleen FitzGibbon arrives in Niger

Volunteers gather near General Seyni Kountche Stadium in Niamey, Niger, on August 19, responding to the call for civilian auxiliaries to potentially mobilize in support of the armed forces.

 AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — US Ambassador Kathleen FitzGibbon arrived in Niger on Saturday, the State Department announced, taking up her post as the United States and partners continue to grapple with the military takeover in that country.

“Ambassador Kathleen FitzGibbon has traveled to Niamey to lead our diplomatic mission in Niger and bolster efforts to help resolve the political crisis at this critical time. As a career senior diplomat with significant experience specializing in West Africa, she is uniquely positioned to lead U.S. government efforts in support of the American community and the preservation of Niger’s hard-earned democracy,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.