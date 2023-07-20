(CNN) — The US military killed five al-Shabaab militants in a “collective self-defense airstrike” in Somalia, US Africa Command announced Thursday.

The strike was taken at the request of the Federal Government of Somalia, the US Africa Command statement says, in “a remote area near Hareeri Kalle, approximately 15 kilometers south of Galcad, Somalia.” The initial assessment of the airstrike is that five militants were killed, and no civilians were injured or killed.