US Air Force suspends personnel moves and bonuses due to funding shortfall

The US Air Force has suspended personnel moves and bonuses through the end of the fiscal year as the service faces a funding shortfall driven by higher-than-expected costs, according to a statement from the service Monday.

 Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) —

The Air Force said it needed to take these steps now “to avoid exhausting funds” dedicated to personnel.