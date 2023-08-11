Washington (CNN) — Ukraine backers on Capitol Hill are itching for President Joe Biden to step up his case for why the US should send more money to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, as warning bells sound about the American public’s support for Kyiv.

White House officials are confident the $24 billion in supplemental funding for Ukraine the president requested Thursday will ultimately get the congressional backing it needs to make it to his desk, and administration officials say they have no plans to change their message about the urgency of fighting Russian aggression against its neighbor.