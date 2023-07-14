(CNN) — Two veterans of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political operation are departing his presidential campaign to work with an outside group that will focus on boosting the Florida Republican in his race for the White House.

The departing individuals are Dave Abrams, who previously led and later advised DeSantis’ communications team, and Tucker Obenshain, who has aided DeSantis’ fundraising efforts. Abrams and Obenshain are husband and wife.