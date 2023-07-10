Turkey has agreed to back Sweden’s NATO bid, alliance chief says By Sugam Pokharel, CNN Jul 10, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that Turkey has agreed to back Sweden’s bid to join the military alliance.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Latest News Police: Man arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' Yakima Valley College Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning 10 miles west of Quincy Yakima Co. prosecutor charged in sexual assault case, put on paid administrative leave WSDOT: New roundabout planned for dangerous intersection on US 97 near Wapato WeatherAlert: Record high heat is cause for disaster, here's what you need to know More News