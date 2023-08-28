Washington (CNN) — Disagreements between Donald Trump and special counsel Jack Smith over when the trial should start in the federal election subversion criminal case brought against the former president will be at the center of a hearing Monday morning at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC.

In filings recently submitted by the two sides to US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, a significant amount of daylight stood between them over when to begin the trial, with Smith proposing a January 2024 start date and Trump asking the judge to begin the trial years later, in April 2026.

CNN’s Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.