Ft. Pierce, Florida (CNN) — A Mar-a-Lago property manager and former President Donald Trump’s personal aide are set to be arraigned Thursday morning in Fort Pierce, Florida, on new charges brought by the special counsel in the case regarding the mishandling of classified documents.

Carlos De Oliveira, the Florida property manager, and Trump’s body-man Walt Nauta have been charged with multiple offenses related to Trump’s allegedly unlawful retention of documents after leaving office, including classified material.