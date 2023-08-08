(CNN) — A day after Donald Trump’s posts on Truth Social were cited by prosecutors in a filing that requested strict rules on how the former president could use evidence, Trump ranted about his mounting legal issues while speaking to a large crowd in Windham, New Hampshire.

“I will talk about it. They’re not taking away my first amendment rights,” Trump told his supporters Tuesday after going after special counsel Jack Smith, calling him a “deranged lunatic.” Trump called the most recent case, the 2020 election interference probe, a “ridiculous case.”