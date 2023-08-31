Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN Aug 31, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty in the sprawling Fulton County election interference case, according to a new court filing.Trump had been scheduled to be arraigned in person on Wednesday. Georgia law allows criminal defendants to waive their in-person appearance and enter a formal plea through court filings.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Retaliation claims made in termination of Benton County Fire District #1 paramedic-firefighter Benton City woman to appear on ABC's "The Golden Bachelor" Super Blue Moon Tonight! Rain Tomorrow Millions more workers could get overtime pay under proposed Biden rule. What to know. School Safety Officers introduced in Kennewick elementary schools Latest News Rains Drying Up Tonight...Warmer Weekend Ellensburg Rodeo celebrates growth alongside history during its 100th anniversary Super Blue Moon Tonight! Rain Tomorrow Operation Best Friend: Success! Operation Best Friend #3: Punkin More News