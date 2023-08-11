(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is not expected to testify on behalf of his former trade adviser Peter Navarro, potentially undercutting a key defense for Navarro in his upcoming criminal trial on contempt of Congress charges for defying the House select committee that investigated the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

A lawyer for Navarro, Stanley Woodward, said in a court hearing Friday that Navarro’s legal team – which includes several former and current lawyers around the former president – had talks with Trump’s legal team but don’t expect to call Trump as a witness.