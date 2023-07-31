Trump leadership PAC requests $60 million refund from super PAC as legal fees mount

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, in Erie, Pennsylvania.

 Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

(CNN) — As legal fees for Donald Trump and his associates mount, the former president’s leadership PAC that has been used to pay many of these bills requested a refund on a $60 million contribution it made to a super PAC supporting Trump, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. It was not immediately clear if any of the money had been refunded.

The leadership PAC, Save America, spent more than $40 million on legal fees for him and many of his associates since the start of 2023.