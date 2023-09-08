(CNN) — President Donald Trump heads to South Dakota on Friday for a campaign rally, where he is expected to receive the endorsement of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

The event is Trump’s first public appearance at a rally since he was indicted in Fulton County, Georgia, over charges related to interference in the 2020 election. For Noem, the rally is a chance to cater a strong connection with Trump and establish herself as a loyal surrogate to the one-term president’s latest presidential campaign.