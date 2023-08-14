Washington (CNN) — Donald Trump’s frustration over his ability to speak publicly about his federal election conspiracy case is fueling his plans to continue posting about it on social media, slamming the judge over the weekend after she warned him not to intimidate witnesses, obstruct justice or try to muddy his ability to have a fair trial, according to sources close to the former president.

Trump criticized Judge Tanya Chutkan, an Obama appointee, as “highly partisan” and “very biased & unfair” on Truth Social early Monday morning, setting up an early test of the limits that Chutkan has imposed on Trump’s speech as a criminal defendant under the law.