(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump asked a judge Friday to move a lawsuit that cites the !4th Amendment’s ban on insurrectionists holding public office in an attempt o block his name from the 2024 Republican primary ballot in Colorado from state to federal court.

The underlying lawsuit, filed earlier this week by Washington-based advocacy group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington on behalf of six Colorado voters, is the first high-profile legal case attempting to use the 14th Amendment to derail Trump’s presidential campaign.