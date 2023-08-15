Atlanta (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender at the Fulton County jail, the local sheriff said Tuesday in a statement, along with the other 18 co-defendants charged on Monday in the Georgia 2020 election subversion case.

Trump, who was charged with 13 counts including racketeering, has not publicly indicated when he intends to surrender ahead of the August 25 deadline imposed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The statement from the Fulton County sheriff’s office addressed the key question of where the former president would be arrested and processed as a criminal defendant.

CNN’s Sara Murray, Zachary Cohen, Maxime Tamsett, Tierney Sneed, Devan Cole, and Jeremy Herb contributed to this report.