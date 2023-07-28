‘Trump Employee 4’ in superseding indictment identified as Yuscil Taveras

The exterior of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home is seen on March 23, in Palm Beach, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Mar-a-Lago employee referenced in the superseding indictment adding major accusations against former President Donald Trump and a new co-defendant to the case has been identified by two people close to the investigation as Yuscil Taveras, an information technology worker.

Taveras oversaw the surveillance camera footage at the property.