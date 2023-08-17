(CNN) — Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark – one of the 18 co-defendants indicted alongside Donald Trump in a sweeping racketeering case in Georgia – asked a judge Thursday to reject the Fulton County district attorney’s proposed March 2024 trial date, according to a new court filing.

Clark’s attorney said the schedule proposed by District Attorney Fani Willis “could be interpreted as an attempt to stake out a place at the head of the line of prosecutors seeking the ‘prize’ of trying the former President before the 2024 presidential election.”

