Trump campaign says it has raised $7.1 million since Atlanta mugshot By Kristen Holmes, CNN Aug 26, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign says it has raised $7.1 million since being processed in an Atlanta jail.Trump’s fundraising total for the past three weeks, following his indictment and arraignment in Washington and then his surrender and processing at the Fulton County jail in Georgia, is close to $20 million, a Trump campaign official said.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular DNA test shows remains of WWII soldier from Yakima were misidentified for 70+ years Subway sold itself to a private equity firm. Here's what it means for the chain and customers How a new WA law is affecting Tri-Cities drug arrests Professional wrestler Bray Wyatt dies at age 36, WWE says BTK serial killer is in the news again. Here's why and some background about his case Latest News DNA test shows remains of WWII soldier from Yakima were misidentified for 70+ years Hot Hazy Weekend...Cool and Wet Next Week! Walla Walla starting 'Berm Reduction' program to help those with disabilities Tri-City Dust Devils donating to 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' Benton PUD celebrates National Hydropower Day at GESA Carousel of Dreams More News