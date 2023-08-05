(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at Mike Pence, his former vice president and GOP presidential primary opponent, calling him “delusional” and “not a very good person.”

“WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

CNN’s Kristen Holmes, Veronica Stracqualursi and Daniel Dale contributed to this story.