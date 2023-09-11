Trump asks Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself from federal 2020 election subversion case By Tierney Sneed Sep 11, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is asking Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself from the 2020 election subversion case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.Trump, in a new court filing Monday, is pointing to comments that Chutkan made in cases involving January 6 US Capitol rioters.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Newly discovered Comet Nishimura will soon swing by Earth Washington State, Oregon State seeking emergency restraining order against Pac-12 Carbody Beach once again full of trash, FCSO asks for help in reporting dumping Zintel Canyon in flames, fire crews will continue to watch for hotspots Kennewick teen named Washington's Youth of the Year, set to compete on national stage Latest News ‘Walk About Yakima’ program speaks with Tri-Cities officials on youth violence and gang prevention Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force arrests 9 on drug possession and other charges Mild Night...Windy In Mountain Gaps...Warmer This Weekend Zintel Canyon in flames, fire crews will continue to watch for hotspots It's time to get ready for the 15th Annual Wishes and Wine Fundraiser More News