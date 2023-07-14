Trump asks courts to throw out evidence and disqualify DA in Georgia probe of 2020 election aftermath

 AFP/Getty Images/AP

(CNN) — Donald Trump is seeking a new court order to essentially neutralize the Fulton County investigation into the former president’s conduct after he lost the 2020 election, as potential indictments loom in Georgia.

Trump’s lawyers filed petitions this week attempting to throw out the evidence collected last year by a special grand jury, banning prosecutors from presenting that material to a newly empaneled grand jury that has charging powers, and disqualifying District Attorney Fani Willis from any related proceedings.